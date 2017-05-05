Celebrate Cinco De Mayo with these drink recipes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- Cinco De Mayo is here!

It's time to celebrate the day with some drinks.

Today in the FOX43 Kitchen, Nichole Biggus from Fine Wine & Good Spirits is creating drinks for our anchors to sample.

The recipes for these drinks can be found below:

Tequila Sunrise

1 Jose Cuervo Especial® Silver

2 oz orange juice

1 tsp grenadine

Orange slice

Maraschino cherry

Shake Jose Cuervo Especial® Silver and orange juice in a shaker filled with ice. Pour tequila and orange juice mixture into a Collins glass. Slowly pour grenadine in glass. Garnish with an orange slice and cherry.

Ginger Margarita

1 ½ oz 1800 Reposado Tequila

3 oz ginger beer

1 oz lime juice

½ oz simple syrup

Lime

Combine first four ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Serve on the rocks or straight up in a salt-rimmed glass (optional). Garnish with lime.

The Authentic Margarita

1 oz Jose Cuervo Especial® Gold

3 oz Jose Cuervo Margarita Mix

Salt for rim

Lime wedge

Combine Jose Cuervo Especial® Gold and margarita mix in a shaker filled with ice. Shake ingredients with ice and strain into ice-filled glass. Garnish with a lime wedge and salt rim.