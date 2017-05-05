Celebrate Cinco De Mayo with these drink recipes

YORK, YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- Cinco De Mayo is here!
It's time to celebrate the day with some drinks.
Today in the FOX43 Kitchen, Nichole Biggus from Fine Wine & Good Spirits is creating drinks for our anchors to sample.
The recipes for these drinks can be found below:
Tequila Sunrise
- 1 Jose Cuervo Especial® Silver
- 2 oz orange juice
- 1 tsp grenadine
- Orange slice
- Maraschino cherry
Shake Jose Cuervo Especial® Silver and orange juice in a shaker filled with ice. Pour tequila and orange juice mixture into a Collins glass. Slowly pour grenadine in glass. Garnish with an orange slice and cherry.
Ginger Margarita
- 1 ½ oz 1800 Reposado Tequila
- 3 oz ginger beer
- 1 oz lime juice
- ½ oz simple syrup
- Lime
Combine first four ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Serve on the rocks or straight up in a salt-rimmed glass (optional). Garnish with lime.
The Authentic Margarita
1 oz Jose Cuervo Especial® Gold
3 oz Jose Cuervo Margarita Mix
Salt for rim
Lime wedge
Combine Jose Cuervo Especial® Gold and margarita mix in a shaker filled with ice. Shake ingredients with ice and strain into ice-filled glass. Garnish with a lime wedge and salt rim.