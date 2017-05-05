× College ID camps benefit players and coaches in recruiting process

LEBANON COUNTY – It’s one stop shopping for the coach and athlete. The two are paired together at ID camps where college coaches identify high school prospects for their programs. FOX43 stopped by a recent College ID clinic at In The Net in Lebanon County.

"We have Division III, Division II and Division I programs at the event," informed In The Net Director of Soccer John Gregg.

ID camps are not a new concept. Most colleges conduct their own. For parents, it can be very costly traveling from school to school, paying about $150 per stop. Bringing everyone under one roof saves time and money and even the type of training schedule is beneficial.

"Coaches that see them in training environments get to see them have more touches on the ball, more playing situations," explained Gregg. "More interaction and conversation with them to see where they've developed thought processes on the field, off the field, concepts of the game, techniques, skills."