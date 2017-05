× Coroner releases cause of death of man found beneath lawnmower in pond in Spring Grove

SPRING GROVE, YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The York County Coroner has released the cause of death for the man found beneath a lawnmower in a pond.

Timothy Stockslager, 55, was found in a pond under a riding mower in the 6500 block of Hoke Road on April 10. Two days later on April 12, Stockslager was pronounced dead.

An autopsy was conducted on April 13, and revealed that Stockslager had drowned accidentally.