× DA to seek death penalty against York County man accused of killing wife and unborn child

YORK COUNTY, Pa. – York County District Attorney Tom Kearney says his office will seek the death penalty for 31 year old John Ziegler, III. He is charged with first degree murder in the Friday, January 27 killing of his pregnant wife, Diana Ziegler, and their unborn child.

Police found Diana Ziegler’s body on the rear deck of the family home at about 4:15 p.m. on Ledge Drive in Jackson Township. Ziegler had allegedly stabbed his wife 3 or 4 times with a Scimitar style sword. She was 24 weeks pregnant.

At his preliminary hearing Ziegler gave a bizarre reason for killing his wife. He told investigators that he believed that his wife to be the “queen bee’ of hybrid humans.

Ziegler is charged with first degree murder. A formal arraignment hearing is scheduled for early August.