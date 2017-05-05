× Dog bites 7-year-old at Dallastown Community Park, police hope video will help ID dog owner

DALLASTOWN BOROUGH, YORK COUNTY, Pa.–Police in York County are hoping surveillance video will help identify the owner of a dog who bit a child in Dallastown Borough earlier this week.

It happened Sunday just before 4 p.m. at the Dallastown Community Park near South School Place.

Police say a 7-year-old girl was bitten by a white shepherd type dog.

If you know the owner of the dog, call York Area Regional Police at 717-741-1259 or 911.