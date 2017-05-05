Dog bites 7-year-old at Dallastown Community Park, police hope video will help ID dog owner

Posted 12:17 PM, May 5, 2017, by

DALLASTOWN BOROUGH, YORK COUNTY, Pa.–Police in York County are hoping surveillance video will help identify the owner of a dog who bit a child in Dallastown Borough earlier this week.

It happened Sunday just before 4 p.m. at the Dallastown Community Park near South School Place.

Police say a 7-year-old girl was bitten by a white shepherd type dog.

If you know the owner of the dog, call York Area Regional Police at 717-741-1259 or 911.

 

 