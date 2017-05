× Ephrata woman arrested on fugitive from justice warrant

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – An Ephrata woman is arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant out of South Carolina. Ephrata Police took 26-year-old Kayla Thorp today. She is wanted by the Charlestown South Carolina Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for Receiving Stolen Property and Fraud.

Thorp was transported to Lancaster County Central Arraignment pending local arraignment and extradition to South Carolina.