Harley-Davidson to Host Ride for Life

SPRIGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.,-- The 30th annual muscular dystrophy Ride for Life hits the road this weekend.

Bikers come from across the region to the Harley-Davidson plant in Sprigettsburg Twp., York County, to take to the road for the ride.

Bikers head to the Reading Area for a weekend of live music, stunt shows and, of course, motorcycle rides.

The celebration benefits the Muscular Distrophy Association.

The ride is Harley-Davidson's largest fundraiser.

There were a number of activities to take part in before the ride takes off to Reading.

A Harley-Davidson official says the fundraiser has made a world of difference for those with muscular dystrophy.

They have raised over 20 million dollars for that cause.

"I mean, little did they know they would change the whole landscape nationally around MDA and their association with MDA," says Mike Kennedy, Harley-Davidson Vice President and Marketing Director, North America.

The Ride for Life event will go on all weekend.