× Jay Paterno elected to Penn State Board of Trustees

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Joseph “Jay” Paterno is elected for the first time to the Penn State Board of Trustees. The son of legendary football coach Joe Paterno, he was among ten people named to serve either through election or ex officio appointment during the Board’s meeting today. Paterno was the top vote getter in the election receiving 16,322 votes.

University alumni re-elected incumbents Robert C. Jubelirer and Alice W. Pope. Delegates of the agricultural societies re-elected incumbent Keith E. Masser and elected Lynn A. Dietrich to his first term on the board.

The board elected two trustees representing business and industry endeavors: incumbent Walter C. Rakowich and Mark H. Dambly, vice chair of the Board of Trustees, who has served on the board as a governor-appointed trustee since 2010. The board also re-elected Matthew W. Schuyler to a second term as an at-large trustee.

Engineering student Michael Hoeschele was elected to the board for a two-year term as the student trustee.

Kevin Steele, by virtue of his position as immediate past president of the Penn State Alumni Association as of July 1, 2017, will assume a two-year seat on the board, replacing Kay L. Salvino in that capacity.

The elected trustees will serve three-year terms, beginning July 1, 2017, and ending June 30, 2020, unless otherwise noted.