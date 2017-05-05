× Jury convicts Lancaster man of selling heroin in transactions caught on video

LANCASTER, Pa. – A Lancaster man was convicted this week in Lancaster County Court of selling heroin in street transactions recorded by surveillance cameras. 56-year-old Stanley Elam was convicted of three counts of felony drug-dealing regarding sales last year in the city.

The jury deliberated for about three hours before returning its verdict on Wednesday, May 3, at 2:30 p.m.

Assistant District Attorney Trista Boyd presented testimony and evidence during the three-day trial about sales Elam made in January and February 2016 on East Filbert, Beaver, and Lafayette streets.

Boyd showed jurors surveillance video captured by Lancaster Safety Coalition cameras.

Lancaster County Judge James Cullen, who presided over the trial, will order sentence after a background check is completed.

Elam, formerly of East King Street, is at Lancaster County Prison.