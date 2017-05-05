× Kayaker discovers jewelry in Conodoguinet Creek

NORTH MIDDLETON TWP., Cumberland County, Pa. — A kayaker found a bag and a pillow case filled with a large amount of jewelry in the Conodoguinet Creek. It happened on April 23rd at North Middleton Park. Police say the jewelry may have been stolen from a residence and discarded in the Conodoguinet Creek.

The cosmetic jewelry included earrings, bracelets and necklaces.

Anyone with information or that may be able to identify the jewelry as their own should contact North Middleton Twp PD @ (717)243-7910.