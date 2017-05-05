× Lancaster man trying to get rid of opossums accidentally burns down home

LANCASTER, Pa.–In an effort to rid his family’s home of opossums, a Lancaster man inadvertently burned down his home earlier this week.

The ordeal unfolded shortly before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday along the 300 block of North Plum Street in Lancaster city. The man had problems with bees and opossums, according to assistant fire marshal Lt. Carl Everhart. In an attempt to dispose of the marsupials, the man used lighter fluid to set fire to some leaves in his backyard to smoke the opossums out, Everhart said.

Things went south from there and the fire spread to his home, causing $50,000 in damage. The man, a woman and child were displaced and the home was condemned.

The family rented the home and did not have insurance, Everhart said.

A firefighter was taken to the hospital for treatment of a minor shoulder injury and was later released.

The fire was ruled accidental.