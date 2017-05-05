× Police arrest two Lancaster men for multiple robberies

LANCASTER, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police arrested and charged two Lancaster men for multiple robberies after a chase.

Angel Molina, 19, and Laquan Bennem, 16, are facing Robbery, Criminal Conspiracy, Robbery of Motor Vehicle, and Aggravated Assault charges after the May 4 incident. Bennem is being charged as an adult for the incident.

On May 4 at approximately 2:05 p.m., officers responded to the area of Church St. and S. Christian St. for a report of a robbery.

While speaking to the victims of the first robbery, officers received a report of another robbery, in the area of Dauphin St. and E. Strawberry St.

Officers spotted two males that matched the description of the robbers, and chased them in the area of Fulton Bank on S. Duke St. and Chesapeake St.

One of the suspects was apprehended in the area, while the other headed toward a wooded area.

Officers were able to establish a perimeter around the area, and the second suspect was captured a short time later.

Both Molina and Bennem were identified as having been involved in the two reported robberies.

A victim told police that he had been in the 300 block of S. Queen Street when the suspects approached him. One of the suspects brandished a knife, and directed the victim to an alley in the 500 block of Howard Ave. where they began punching and kicking the victim before stealing a cell phone and cash.

The victim watched the suspects continue on Howard Ave., where they committed another robbery.

Another victim of a robbery reported that he had been parked outside the Turkey Hill in the 400 block of S. Duke Street when he was approached by the suspects. They asked the victim for a ride, and he agreed to provide one.

Once in the car, the suspects put a knife to the victim’s throat before removing the keys from the ignition and assaulting and robbing the victim. At this point, the suspects began to flee, leading to the point where officers arrested the duo.

The suspects were found to be in possession of some of the loot they had stolen.

After further investigation, police believe that the two suspects may have committed additional robberies in the area.

Anyone that may have been a victim of a robbery on 05/04/2017 in the area of the southeast section of Lancaster City is asked to contact Det. Stan Roache at 717-735-3360 or come in to the lobby of the station at 39 W. Chestnut St. Lancaster, PA