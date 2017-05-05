The Vineyard and Brewery at Hershey kicks off summer concert series

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONDONDERRY TWP, Pa. -- It's time to kick-off summer at the Vineyard and Brewery at Hershey. Friday night marks the beginning of their summer concert series, 'Decked Out Live!'

Friday night will feature The Eddie Testa Band and The Philly Elvis. The concert begins at 7 p.m. and the music continues until 10 p.m.

The concert will take place rain or shine. The concert will be moved inside in the event of rain.

The Vineyard and Brewery will continue their concert series until September.

For more information, click here.