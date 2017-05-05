× Two-vehicle crash leaves on entrapped on Thursday afternoon

WEST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police responded to a two vehicle accident late Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 5:10 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident with entrapment at Schoeneck and Indiantown Road.

Through witnesses, police were able to determine that a blue Ford sedan driven by a 17-year-old Denver girl pulled on to Schoeneck Road into the path of a south bound truck driven by Nevin Strite of Manheim.

The female was trapped in her vehicle for about 20 minutes before Fire and Rescue personnel were able to cut her free. She was taken to Reading Hospital, and the extent of her injuries are unknown. She will be cited for a stop sign violation.

Strite sustained minor injuries and was taken to Ephrata Wellspan Hospital.

In total, the roadway was shut down for about an hour.