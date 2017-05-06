× Fire in Steelton borough displaces 4 people on Saturday afternoon

STEELTON BOROUGH, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa — A house fire in Steelton Borough leaves four people displaced on Saturday.

According to Steelton Fire Chief, Gene Vance, emergency crews were dispatched to the 600 block of South 2nd Street just after 12 p.m. on Saturday. Once on scene, it only took crews about 15 minutes to get the fire under control, but hours until they were able to leave.

Initial reports of the fire involved entrapment, but chief Vance says residents were on their way out as crews arrived.

A damage estimate for the fire is estimated to be $30,000 between 602 and 604 South 2nd Street. 602 has heavy fire and water damage and 604 has mostly water damage with some fire damage to the third floor.

State Police fire marshal is still investigating what caused the fire and where it started, but says it’s not suspicious.

The Red-Cross assisted four adults total, one adult from 602 and three from 604.