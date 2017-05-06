Local fallen marine honored at 1st Semper Fit Challenge & Fest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARLISLE, Cumberland County, Pa.-- Hundreds of people gathered in Carlisle on Saturday in honor of local fallen marines.

The first-ever Semper Fit Challenge and Semper Fest was held at the Carlisle Fairgrounds. The event was in honor of local marine Sergeant Adam C. Schoeller, a graduate of Boiling Springs High School. He was among 12 marines killed during a helicopter crash off the coast of Oahu, Hawaii last year.

The free event included a 5K challenge course, silent auction, food, music and other activities for family and friends to enjoy.

"You know that saying, 'if not me, then who?' and he lived by that. He knew his job was dangerous and did it anyway. The marines are a band of brothers, it's a big family and he loved that environment," said Ralph and Laurie Schoeller, Adam's parents.

All the money raised at the event will support military non-profit organizations, including the Sergeant Adam C. Schoeller Memorial Fund to provide scholarships to high school seniors who choose a military path.