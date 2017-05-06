“Not One More” Walk & Run for Recovery helps fight addiction

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, York County, Pa — People from the community came together in York County to walk or run in honor of friends and loved ones who lost their battle to addiction.

The York chapter of “Not One More” held its “Walk and Run for Recovery” Saturday at John Rudy County Park in Springettsbury Township.

The event aims at educating families about the dangers of heroin and other types of drug abuse.

Those who took part were able to honor loved ones who’ve passed away and contribute to the cause.

The president of the chapter says events like these is what helps people heal.

“Continuing to do what we do in the community, educating, coming out, and speaking publicly is giving these people who are going through this an opportunity to know it’s OK, and there is help and hope,” said Vicky Glatfelter, president and co-founder of ‘Not One More’ York chapter.

More than 700 people attended the event.

All proceeds will help provide support and resources to those struggling with addiction.