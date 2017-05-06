Rainy, breezy and cool end to the weekend

MORE SHOWERS FOR SUNDAY: Clearing skies toward the overnight period of Saturday allows for lows to drop well into the the 40s for Sunday morning, so keep the jacket out as you head to early morning activities. Off and on showers will be possible all day Sunday. Not everyone will see them, but everyone will have the same chance at seeing them, so keep the umbrella handy for light to moderate rain for most of the day.

BREEZE KICKS UP TOO: The breeze kicks up by the afternoon out of the west at 10-20mph with gusts up to 30 possible. It stays with us for Monday as well with gusts up to 25mph under otherwise mostly sunny skies. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies from Monday through Wednesday with highs hovering around 60.

STAYING COOLER, MORE RAIN: Temperatures stay in the low 60s through midweek before slowly warming a couple of degrees by the end of the week. Spotty shower chances come back Thursday and Friday, with a better chance of widespread rain heading into next weekend.

