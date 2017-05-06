× State Trooper injured in accident on I-83 in Shrewsbury Borough Saturday morning

SHREWSBURY BOROUGH, YORK COUNTY, Pa — An accident on I-83 early Saturday morning sends a State Trooper and one other person to the hospital.

The accident occurred in the area of mile marker 2.5, on I-83 Northbound, just after 10 a.m. this morning in Shrewsbury Borough. According to a State Police spokesperson Trooper Megan Frazer the Trooper was sitting in his car on the shoulder facing Northbound when his vehicle was struck by a Yellow sedan.

The Trooper was taken to York Hospital for minor injuries. The driver of the Yellow Sedan was also taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.