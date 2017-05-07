× Human remains found in Providence Township, Lancaster County

PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — State Police were called to a wooded area between Lancaster Pike and Mt. Airy Road in Providence Township for reports of remains found.

State police confirmed on Sunday the remains were human. Initial calls came in to police Saturday night about the remains, but the search didn’t start until Sunday morning.

State police are investigating with the assistance of the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police at 717-299-7650.