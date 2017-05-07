× Mount Joy man jailed after 4 hour stand-off with police on Saturday

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — A Mount Joy man is in Lancaster County Prison on $500K bond after a 4-hour stand off with police on Saturday morning in Mount Joy.

According to Brett Hambright with the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office, Albert N. Rittenhouse Jr., 37, has been charged with one felony count of discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and a misdemeanor of reckless endangerment.

The incident started around 8 a.m. on Saturday when Rittenhouse fired a shot from his apartment into his neighbor’s bedroom. Two people inside were sleeping at the time and were not injured when the bullet struck a wall. Police responded to the shots fired call, and Rittenhouse refused to speak with officers at his door and didn’t answer the phone. Lancaster County’s Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) responded, was dispatched 9:15 a.m.

Police closed down several blocks of East Main Street surrounding the apartment complex where Rittenhouse lives and urged residents in the area to shelter in place. Multiple people in the complex were evacuated.

Lancaster County SERT attempted to negotiate with Rittenhouse for 90 minutes before he surrendered around noon. He surrendered when SERT deployed a flash bang, after which he fled his apartment. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Nobody was injured during the stand off.

Police and SERT did not fire shots at Rittenhouse nor did he fire shots at officials.

Current evidence does not show that Rittenhouse intentionally targeted his adjoining neighbors. An investigation into the circumstances of the actual firing is ongoing.