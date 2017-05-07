Near-freezing lows and breezy start to the week

STARTING COLD AND BREEZY: Bring those plants inside! A few places will touch the freezing mark with lows in the low-to-mid 30s Monday morning. Breezes pick up out of the west, gusting to 20mph at times under otherwise mostly sunny skies. We’re cold again Tuesday morning with lows in the mid-to-upper 30s. Jacket time, kiddos!

ENJOYING SOME SUNSHINE: The sunshine sticks around for most of the week with highs nearing the mid-to-upper 60s. We see sunshine every day, but our shower chances come back Thursday and Friday. Not everyone will see them, but everyone will have an equal chance to see them. Keep the umbrella handy heading into the weekend.

MORE RAIN CHANCES: Higher rain chances come for next weekend, just in time for many local graduations. Our breeze stays mostly calm with lows in the 50s and highs in the mid 60s.

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long