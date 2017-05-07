× Police use spike strips to stop car chase Saturday in Lancaster County

NEW HOLLAND, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — A Lancaster man is in jail after leading police on a chase Saturday night, that ended with police using spike strips.

According to the New Holland Police Department, an officer tried to stop a vehicle driven by Anthony Madonna, 50, of Lancaster for illegally passing vehicles in the 600 block of West Main Street just after 8:30 p.m. in New Holland Borough.

Madonna failed to stop for officers and instead lead police on a chase through five municipalities. The chase that started in New Holland Borough went through Earl Township, Upper Leacock Township, Manheim Township and Lancaster City.

Police had to deploy spike strips more than once to get Madonna to stop. The spike strips took out his tires, and he stopped on Prince Street, right outside of Lancaster City police station.

New Holland Police then took Madonna into custody.

He is charged with fleeing and eluding, recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest, reckless driving, and multiple summary traffic offences.

Madonna was arraigned Sunday morning and taken to Lancaster County Prison on $150,000 bail.