Two males on scooters hit by a vehicle are hospitalized in Lancaster County

UPPER LEACOCK TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — A hit and run crash in Upper Leacock Township on Sunday morning leaves two people hospitalized, one in critical condition.

According to East Lampeter Township Police, they were called to the scene of a pedestrian struck along the 2300 block of New Holland Pike just before 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say 2 males on scooters were hit by vehicle, that left the scene heading towards East towards New Holland.

The two males, 21 years-old and 17 years-old were transported to Lancaster General Hospital, where the 21 year-old remains in critical condition.

The condition of the 17 year-old is unknown at this time.

An investigation is ongoing. males