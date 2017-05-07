× 5K Fun Run and Walk-a-thon helps feed York’s hungry

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, York County, Pa. — Hundreds of people came together Sunday to race against hunger in York County.

The 16th Annual 5K Fun Run and Walk-a-thon was held at Springettsbury Park.

The event aims to educate people about hunger issues we face globally and raise money to help those who are in need.

According to a spokesperson at the event, more than 12-percent of York residents are going hungry daily and one-fifth of that group is children.

Attendees of all ages had the chance to enjoy the nice weather, live music, face painting and refreshments, all while helping save someones life.

“Awareness as well as supporting people as they are experiencing that deficit is really important to us to be out in the community to make a difference in the community to people who are really in need,” said Carol Miller, Director of Programs and Development for JFS Project Manna.

All proceeds from the walk and run event benefit hunger programs at Jewish Family Services in York and the Northeast Neighborhood Food Bank.