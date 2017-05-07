Young bowlers hit the lanes in York County for state tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- From strikes to spares, young bowlers hit the lanes this weekend.

Suburban Bowlerama, in Spring Garden Township, hosted a youth bowling tournament.

Kids from all over the state took part in the Pennsylvania State USBC Pepsi Youth Championships, as well as a handicap singles tournament.

More than 500 bowlers were there. In order to compete, the bowlers had to qualify in their league and take part in 10 regional events to qualify in states.

Scholarships are also awarded.

Jay Daryman, the manager for Pennsylvania State USBC Youth Association, said, "Through this tournament we probably award about $50-60,000 in scholarships on an annual basis. Just this state weekend alone, we're awarding $35,000 here this weekend. The rest is done at the district level of competition."

Next year, officials said the tournament will be held in Reading.