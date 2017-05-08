Ceremony in Harrisburg honors fallen law enforcement officials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Dauphin County, PA - The Pennsylvania Fraternal Order of Police Pennsylvania State Lodge held a ceremony on Monday to honor several police officers who were killed while on duty this year.

A number of fallen law enforcement officials were honored including, Officer Scott Bashioum of the Canonsburg Borough Police Department in Southwestern Pennsylvania, State Trooper Landon Weaver, Delaware Patrolman Edward Wehe III and Philadelphia Officer Walter Dewitt III.

"They chose to put the lives and freedom of others before their own, not knowing what the future would hold. Because of them, our homes, streets and communities felt safer. Today, we thank our families and honor these men for these fearless dedication and valued service that they brought to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania," said Les Neri, President of the Fraternal Order of Police, Pennsylvania State Lodge.

The ceremony was the Fraternal Order of Police's 24th Annual Officer Memorial Service.