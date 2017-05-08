Chilly mornings with frost and freeze concerns begin the work week

MORE SUN, NOT AS COOL: It’s quite the chilly start for the region. Clear skies along with the chilly temperatures and calm winds set us up for the frosty areas Monday morning. Temperatures begin in the middle 30s to lower 40s, and then spike fast after sunrise under plenty of sunshine. Some afternoon clouds are expected, and it’s a bit breezy. Temperatures reach the middle 50s to lower 60s. Skies clear quickly later in day, allowing temperatures to drop fast through the evening. Areas of frost are likely once again, with readings falling into the middle 30s to lower 40s. Tuesday features more sunshine during the afternoon after the chilly start. Readings reach the lower to middle 60s.

QUIET WITH CLOUDS: The region is squashed in-between systems through the rest of the week, but we manage to stay dry. Expect added clouds, but there’s enough sunshine to warm us a touch more each day. Afternoon readings reach the lower to middle 60s again. Thursday, temperatures are a touch higher. Readings reach the middle to upper 60s. This is still a bit on the cool side for this time of year!

WEEKEND SHOWER CHANCES: Temperatures come down a bit for the weekend as shower chances return to the forecast. There’s mostly cloudy skies and a small chance for a shower on Friday, but there’s plenty of dry time. Readings are in the middle 60s. Showers are abundant for Saturday, with readings in the lower to middle 60s. Sunday still brings the chance for a few showers, but there’s indication the day could turn drier. Readings are a bit higher in the 60s depending on the shower chance.

Have a great Monday!