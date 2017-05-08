× Jeff Foxworthy & Larry the Cable Guy to perform at the York Fair

YORK, YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The laughs are coming to the York Fair as Jeff Foxworthy & Larry the Cable Guy are set to team up for a performance.

On Saturday, September 9 at 7:30 p.m., the comedy duo will hit the stage.

Foxworthy is widely known for his redneck jokes, and his act goes well beyond that to explore the humor in everyday family interactions and human nature.

Larry the Cable Guy, known for his catch phrase “Git-R-Done” is a true downhome Comedian. He too is well-known throughout the country.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 9:00 am. Tickets can be purchased online at yorkfair.com, by phone at (717) 848-2033 and at the York Fair Box Office. Box Office will be open on May 13 from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon. Weekday Box Office hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. Tickets are $54 for track and center plaza, $49 for center grandstand, $44 for Plaza sides and loge and $39 for Grandstand sides.