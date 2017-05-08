× Former Manheim Twp. School District employee charged with corruption of minors

MANHEIM TWP., LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – Manheim Township Police announce charges against a former Manheim Township School District employee. Last week District officials notified police after learning of the possiblity of unprofessional behavior by the staffer.

According to a criminal complaint, Dennis M. Prutzman 70 of Aspen Court, Denver, is charged with two counts each of Corruption of Minors and Harassment. On several occasions while employed as a paraeducator at Manheim Township Middle School, Prutzman placed notes of an inappropriate nature on the lockers of two female students. The incidents took place between October 2016 and April 2017.

Prutzman is no longer employed by the school district.