Manhunt for bank robbery suspect in Franklin County

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. – State and local police are on the lookout for a bank robbery suspect in Franklin County. Chambersburg Police responded shortly after 3 p.m. to M&T Bank at 55 South Main Street for a reported robbery. The initial investigation quickly developed Harry Blaney as the prime suspect in the robbery.

Blaney is 53 year old white male, 6’2″ tall, and has tattoos on his left arm and left ring finger. Anyone with information on Blaney’s whereabouts should contact the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131.