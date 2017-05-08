Marietta man indicted in January bank robbery in Spring Grove

SPRING GROVE, YORK COUNTY, Pa. – A Lancaster County man is indicted by federal grand jury in the January 19th robbery of M&T Bank at 33 Roth’s Church Road, Spring Grove. Southwestern Regional Police had arrested Travis Jerome Jones, 46 of the 300 block of EAst Market Street, Marietta, on April 25.

Jones was indicted on May 3 for armed bank robbery, use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence and felon in possession of a firearm.

Police say the case was slow to develop due to little initial information about the suspect. Fortunately the case was assisted by excellent witness information regarding a description of the suspect’s vehicle. Southwestern Officers also had excellent cooperation from area businesses that provided a great deal of video footage that proved beneficial. In addition, phone records eventually showed that Jones was the suspect in this case.

Southwestern Regional Officers, working with FBI agents, obtained Federal arrest warrants and a search warrant of the suspect’s residence in Marietta Borough. At around 5:30 a.m. on April 25, multiple law enforcement agencies went Jones’ home and arrested him without incident. In addition, key pieces of evidence were located within the property of the suspect. He is currently incarcerated in the Dauphin County Prison.