MTV Movie and TV Awards 2017: The winners

The rebooted MTV Movie and TV Awards, which now honors both big and small projects, debuted on Sunday night.

The show was hosted by comedian and actor Adam DeVine, who kicked things off with an over-the-top musical number from “Beauty and the Beast.”

Actress Emma Watson, who starred in the Disney blockbuster, won the night’s award for best actor.

“I think I’m being given this award because of who Belle is and what she represents. The villagers in our fairytale wanted to make Belle believe the world was smaller than the way that she saw it, with fewer opportunities for her. I love playing someone who didn’t listen to any of that,” Watson said in her acceptance speech.

The actress also pointed out that was the first year MTV had genderless categories, which made the honor even more meaningful to her.

“Moonlight” co-stars Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome won the award for best on-screen kiss.

“This award is bigger than Jharrel and I. This represents more than a kiss, it represents those who feel like the others, the misfits, this represents us,” Sanders said when he took to the stage.

Given the show’s opening number, perhaps it was not suprising “Beauty and the Beast” won movie of the year. The Netflix newcomer “Stranger Things” took home the golden popcorn for show of the year.

See below for the complete list of winners.

Movie of the Year

“Beauty and the Beast” — Winner

“The Edge of Seventeen”

“Get Out”

“Logan”

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

Best Actor in a Movie

Daniel Kaluuya — “Get Out”

Emma Watson — “Beauty and the Beast” — Winner

Hailee Steinfeld — “The Edge of Seventeen”

Hugh Jackman — “Logan”

James McAvoy — “Split”

Taraji P. Henson — “Hidden Figures”

Show of the Year

“Atlanta”

“Game of Thrones”

“Insecure”

“Pretty Little Liars”

“Stranger Things” — Winner

“This Is Us”

Best Actor in a Show

Donald Glover — “Atlanta”

Emilia Clarke — “Game of Thrones”

Gina Rodriguez — “Jane the Virgin”

Jeffrey Dean Morgan — “The Walking Dead”

Mandy Moore — “This Is Us”

Millie Bobby Brown — “Stranger Things” — Winner

Best Kiss

Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome — “Moonlight” — Winner

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling — “La La Land”

Emma Watson and Dan Stevens — “Beauty and the Beast”

Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard — “Empire”

Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick — “Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates”

Best Villain

Allison Williams — “Get Out”

Demogorgon — “Stranger Things”

Jared Leto — “Suicide Squad”

Jeffrey Dean Morgan — “The Walking Dead” – Winner

Wes Bentley — “American Horror Story”

Best Host

Ellen DeGeneres — “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”

John Oliver — “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

RuPaul — “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Samantha Bee — “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee”

Trevor Noah — “The Daily Show” — Winner

Best Documentary

“13TH” – Winner

“I Am Not Your Negro”

“O.J.: Made in America”

“This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous”

“TIME: The Kalief Browder Story”

Best Reality Competition

“America’s Got Talent”

“MasterChef Junior”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” — Winner

“The Bachelor”

“The Voice”

Best Comedic Performance

Adam Devine — “Workaholics”

Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson — “Broad City”

Lil Rel Howery — “Get Out” — Winner

Seth MacFarlane — “Family Guy”

Seth Rogen — “Sausage Party”

Will Arnett — “The LEGO Batman Movie”

Best Hero

Felicity Jones — “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

Grant Gustin — “The Flash”

Mike Colter — “Luke Cage”

Millie Bobby Brown — “Stranger Things”

Stephen Amell — “Arrow”

Taraji P. Henson — “Hidden Figures” – Winner

Tearjerker

“Game of Thrones” — Hodor’s (Kristian Nairn) Death

“Grey’s Anatomy” — Meredith tells her children about Derek’s death (Ellen Pompeo)

“Me Before You” — Will (Sam Claflin) tells Louisa (Emilia Clarke) he can’t stay with her

“Moonlight” — Paula (Naomie Harris) tells Chiron (Trevante Rhodes) that she loves him

“This Is Us” — Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Randall (Lonnie Chavis) at karate — Winner

Next Generation

Chrissy Metz

Daniel Kaluuya — Winner

Issa Rae

Riz Ahmed

Yara Shahidi

Best Duo

Adam Levine and Blake Shelton — “The Voice”

Daniel Kaluuya and Lil Rel Howery — “Get Out”

Brian Tyree Henry and Lakeith Stanfield — “Atlanta”

Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen — “Logan” — Winner

Josh Gad and Luke Evans — “Beauty and the Beast”

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg — “Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party”

Best American Story

“Black-ish” — Winner

“Fresh Off the Boat”

“Jane the Virgin”

“Moonlight”

“Transparent”

Best Fight Against the System

“Get Out”

“Hidden Figures” — Winner

“Loving”

“Luke Cage”

“Mr. Robot”