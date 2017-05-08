× Police contact driver of vehicle believed involved in fatal pedestrian crash

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office has released update information on a vehicle-pedestrians collision early Sunday morning on New Holland Pike in Upper Leacock Township.

A 22-year-old male, on a scooter when he was struck, died Sunday night. A 17-year-old male, also on a scooter and struck, sustained lesser injuries.

Police have made contact with the driver of the vehicle believed to be involved in the collision. The driver, headed east at time of impact, did not immediately stop at the scene. The driver’s identification is not being released at this time.

The DA’s Office is working in consultation with East Lampeter Township Police, lead investigators of the incident in the ongoing investigation.