× Police: Maryland man stole 35 DVD’s from Carlisle Giant Foods store

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. – Carlisle Borough Police have identified the suspect in a March 2 retail theft at Giant Foods. Police met with store employees who produced a video of a white male walking the store and proceeding to the DVD’s.

Once there the suspect selected multiple different DVD’s and placed them inside of his jacket. The male then exited the store without paying for those items. An inventory of the DVD’s revealed that 35 DVD’s valued at $500 were taken.

Through the course of their investigation police identified the male suspect as 37-year-old Brian Ellison, from Maryland. A warrant for Brian’s arrest has been issued and anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the Carlisle Police Department.