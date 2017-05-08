× Police warn residents of ‘phishing scam’ involving Google Docs

YORK, YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police are warning residents about a phishing scam that involves Google Docs.

During the course of the first few days of may, an e-mail was sent that invited the recipient to view a Google document. Once clicked, your information could be compromised.

Then, the e-mail would be forwarded to your contacts to spread.

As of now, Google believes it has shut down the effort, but below are some steps you can take if you believe you may have been a victim or to protect yourself in the future:

Change your password. It’s a good idea to do this occasionally, even if you weren’t subject to the Google Doc scam.

Google allows for a Two-Step Verification when signing in, which makes it more difficult for someone to sign in, even if your password is compromised.

Perform security check-ups on your Gmail account and on your computer. Make sure when performing a check on your computer to use legitimate software!

Don’t open emails or attachments from unknown sources.

Sometimes the phishing emails can be sent from accounts of friends or family members; if you receive an email from someone that you know and it seems suspicious, contact that person and ask whether they meant to send it to you.

Report phishing emails.