× Silver Spring Township man charged with indecent exposure

CARLISLE, Pa. – Carlisle Borough Police have charged 62 year old Joseph Stets, of New Kingstown, Silver Spring Township, with indecent exposure. The charge stems from an April 23 incident. Just before 1 o’clock Sunday afternoon, Carlisle Police responded to an indecent exposure in the 300 block of W. High Street. The victim, was walking in that block, and noticed an older white male sitting in a blue minivan, that was parked just before the crosswalk.

As the victim walked by they observed that the male had his shirt pulled above his stomach, and had no pants on. The male was said to have had his genitals out, and was “vigorously masturbating” as stated by the victim.

I