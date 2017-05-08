Staying cool with late week rain

FROST ADVISORY in effect for all of our counties.

A FROST ADVISORY is in effect for all of our counties until 8:00AM Tuesday. Bring plants and animals inside and keep the ice scraper handy for the morning if you park your vehicle outside.

Even with shower chances Friday and Saturday, we’ll still see sunshine.

QUIETING DOWN: The breeze calms down for Tuesday under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will top out in the mid 60s with a light westerly breeze as high pressure takes hold for the next several days.

SLOWLY WARMING: As the high pushes southeast, we see slightly warmer temperatures by Wednesday and Thursday with a few upper 60s under still mostly sunny skies. A few stray showers may move Friday, but not everyone will see them. They will be light in nature with brief downpours possible.

A few showers this weekend with slightly warmer temperatures.

WEEKEND RAIN: A better rain chance is in store for the weekend, with showers likely Saturday and a slightly lower chance Sunday morning. These have a better chance to be widespread for Saturday evening with a rumble of thunder possible as highs near 70. Still, don’t go changing any weekend plans just yet, we’ll see some sunshine, too.

-Meteorologist Bradon Long