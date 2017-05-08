Staying cool with late week rain

A FROST ADVISORY is in effect for all of our counties until 8:00AM Tuesday. Bring plants and animals inside and keep the ice scraper handy for the morning if you park your vehicle outside.

QUIETING DOWN: The breeze calms down for Tuesday under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will top out in the mid 60s with a light westerly breeze as high pressure takes hold for the next several days.

SLOWLY WARMING: As the high pushes southeast, we see slightly warmer temperatures by Wednesday and Thursday with a few upper 60s under still mostly sunny skies. A few stray showers may move Friday, but not everyone will see them. They will be light in nature with brief downpours possible.

WEEKEND RAIN: A better rain chance is in store for the weekend, with showers likely Saturday and a slightly lower chance Sunday morning. These have a better chance to be widespread for Saturday evening with a rumble of thunder possible as highs near 70. Still, don’t go changing any weekend plans just yet, we’ll see some sunshine, too.

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long