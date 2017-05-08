× Trump to unveil list of judges to fill lower federal courts

WASHINGTON– President Donald Trump is expected to announce 10 nominees to federal courts Monday, an adviser to the President confirmed to CNN.

Among the nominees are two who were on the President’s campaign short list for the Supreme Court — Michigan Supreme Court Justice Joan Larsen, who will be nominated to the 6th Circuit, and Minnesota Supreme Court Justice David Stras, who will be nominated to the 8th Circuit.

The official confirms that former Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia law clerk Amy Coney Barrett will be nominated to the 7th Circuit and former Justice David Souter law clerk Kevin Newsom will be nominated to the 11th Circuit.

The New York Times first reported the President’s plans.

A White House official said the unveiling is expected later Monday.

The list of nominees is derived partly from the roster of potential Supreme Court picks that Trump unveiled during his campaign for President. That list was widely praised by conservative groups, who hope Trump can help reshape the federal judiciary through his federal judge nominations.

Because Democrats removed the filibuster for lower-court nominees in 2013, Trump’s picks are expected to be approved relatively easily by the Republican-controlled Congress.