"Upper-level" drug dealer sentenced to up to 16 years in prison

LANCASTER, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man is set to serve up to 16 years in prison for dealing heroin and illegally possessing a stolen handgun.

Jose “Coco” Gonzales, 43, was sentenced to 6 to 16 years after a search at a city storage locker last year led to his convictions in court.

During that search, detectives recovered a Taurus 9-mm pistol and 16 grams of heroin.

Assistant District Attorney Maria Cusick said in court that Gonzales was not a drug user but an “upper-level” dealer.

Judge Jeffrey Wright pointed to more than 20 court appearances Gonzales has had for criminal charges and parole/probation violations when rendering a sentence.

Gonzales has criminal convictions that date back to 1992.

Now, Gonzales will serve time.