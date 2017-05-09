× Apartment building, cars damaged by gunfire in Lower Paxton Township

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.–Police responded to a report of shots fired in Lower Paxton Township on Monday night.

It happened along the 1000 block of Roman Knoll Court just before 10 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene to find several vehicles and an apartment building were hit by gunfire.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lower Paxton Township Police at 717-657-5656.