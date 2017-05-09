Coroner identifies human remains discovered in Southern Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – Lancaster County Coroner Stephen Diamontoni identified human remains discovered in southern Lancaster County last weekend as 29-year-old Justin K. Myers, of Quarryville. Dr. Diamontoni said that dental records confirmed Myers identity and that he had been dead for about two months. He had been reported as missing.
Myers’ remains were found last Saturday evening in a wooded area between Lancaster Pike and and Mt. Airy Road in Providence Township.
Dr. Diamontoni says the cause and manner of Myers death are pending.