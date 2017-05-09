× Couple facing charges after being accused of having oral sex in McDonald’s dining room

SHREWSBURY, YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A couple is facing charges after being accused of having oral sex in the dining room of a McDonald’s.

Conrad Jablecki, 30, and an unidentified female are facing indecent exposure, open lewdness and disorderly conduct charges for their roles in the incident.

On March 3 at approximately 1:10 p.m., a McDonald’s employee witnessed Jablecki and a female engaging in oral sex in the dining room of the restaurant, located in the 500 block of Shrewsbury Commons Ave.

The employee kicked the couple out of the restaurant and called police.

If anyone has information regarding the identity of the female involved in the incident, you can contact PA State Police at 717-428-1011.