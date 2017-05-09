× Domestic dispute involving shots fired ends with suspect shooting himself

HARRISBURG, Pa. – A domestic dispute in Harrisburg over the weekend, ends with the death of the suspect from a self inflicted gunshot.

The incident began at about 2:36 on Sunday, May 7. Harrisburg Police were called to the 1400 block of May Street for a report of a shooting. Two people told officers that a city resident identified as Alfred Anderson shot a gun multiple times at them while they were inside a car.

One of the victims had an active Protection From Abuse Order against Anderson. The car sustained damage from the gunshots and a crime scene was located on May Street.

Later in the evening, police drove by Anderson’s residence on the 300 block of Wyatt Street and observed him standing in front of the home. Anderson quickly fled into the residence. Officers surrounded the home and made contact with Anderson by phone. Shortly thereafter a single gunshot was heard from within the home.

The Dauphin County Crisis Response Team was called and made entry into the residence. Anderson was the only occupant and was found deceased inside.