Former teacher’s aide at Manheim Middle School accused of sending inappropriate notes to students

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–A former teacher’s aide at Manheim Township Middle School is facing charges after police say he wrote sexually explicit notes to two female students.

Dennis M. Prutzman, 70, of Denver is charged with corruption of minors and harassment.

The alleged incident happened between October 2016 and April 2017. Prutzman is accused of putting inappropriate notes on a 13-year-old and 14-year-old girls locker.

A teacher who was investigating the incident witnessed Prutzman on surveillance posting a note to one of the girl’s lockers, according to the criminal complaint.

When interviewed by police, Prutzman admitted to writing and posting all seven notes, according to court documents. He told police the notes were of a sexual nature and were inappropriate.

In a letter dated May 3, Superintendent Robin Felty said that district administrators notified police after learning of allegations of unprofessional behavior by a middle school support staff employee. Felty wrote the employee, who was not named in the letter, was immediately removed from the school and is no longer employed by the district.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 6.