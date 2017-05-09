Lawmakers set to discuss bill on ‘sanctuary campuses’

HARRISBURG, Pa. — On Tuesday, a house committee is expected to discuss a bill that would withhold state funding from ‘sanctuary campuses’ in Pennsylvania.

The bill was introduced earlier this year by Representative Jerry Knowles with the intent to ensure that all college campuses in the state are cooperating with federal authorities on immigration cases. Representative Knowles says it’s a matter of safety and security.

Under the legislation, any college or university that considers itself a ‘sanctuary campus’ would not be allowed to receive state funding.

According to Representative Knowles a ‘sanctuary campus’ is when a school administration adopts policies that do not cooperate with federal authorities on immigration cases, unless they are presented with some sort of legal process.

The meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m.