× More arraignments in PSU frat death expected today

BELLEFONTE — More members of Beta Theta Pi fraternity are scheduled to be arraigned in Centre County court Tuesday afternoon for the death of Timothy Piazza.

The district attorney in Centre County is charging a total of 18 in the death of Piazza.

Piazza is the Penn State student from New Jersey who died at Beta Theta Pi frat house in state college back in February.

It’s alleged Piazza got so drunk during a hazing ritual that he fell down a flight of stairs and eventually died.

Court papers say his fellow frat house members knew Piazza was in trouble, but didn’t get help until several hours after the fall.

A group of students was charged and arraigned in Bellefonte on Friday. Those charges range from involuntary manslaughter to tampering with evidence.