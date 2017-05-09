Morning lows not as chilly and sunshine brings milder afternoon temperatures

SUNSHINE TO SHOWERS

Few clouds dot the sky this evening but clear out overnight. Temperatures fall out of the 60s into the 50s. Overnight, lows are not as cold. Most locations remain in the lower 40s to begin the day. Plenty of sunshine to get you out the door but clouds will be on the increase later in the day. Highs are warmer in the middle and upper 60s. Clouds begin thickening as a southeasterly flow sets up

Thursday. This keeps temperatures in the lower and middle 60s. A late evening shower is possible too. There is a better threat for showers is Friday so be sure to keep the umbrella handy. Clouds and a few showers will keep temperatures on the cool side around 60 degrees. Rain chances increase heading into the weekend.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

It’s a wet start Saturday with showers and clouds beginning our weekend. It is cool in the 50s too. As the winds pick up out of the northwest, we are dry out Sunday, with morning clouds giving way to abundant afternoon sunshine. Highs respond to the middle and upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK WARM UP

It looks like we finally get back to the 70s Monday and Tuesday. A mix of sun and clouds expected along with dry conditions.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist