Olivia’s gets you ready for a Mother’s Day meal

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: oliviasgettysburg.com/

Stuffed Lobster Tail

fresh 1/2lb Rock Lobster stuffed w our crab imperial and baked to a perfect golden brown.

Served along w shrimp scampi, mashed potatoes & steamed broccoli

Lobster, shrimp & crab Scampi

Fresh seafood tossed and sautéed along w julienned zucchini, mushrooms, & cherry tomatoes all drenched in our delicious garlic infused scampi sauce and served over angel hair pasta.

Cocktails:

Fun cocktails to make w lemonade!

Lavender lemonade sangria

Rose wine

Deep Eddy's lemon vodka

Lemonade

Fresh lemons

Lavender citrus simple syrup

Add all ingredients over ice and shake vigorously. And freshly sliced lemon wheels for garnish.

May also be made pitcher or punch bowl style for your summertime gatherings

Grapefruit zinger

Deep Eddys grapefruit vodka

Lemonade

Freshly sliced lemons, grapefruits, & limes Mix all ingredients over ice. Shake vigorously. Add freshly sliced citrus wheels for garnish

