Olivia’s gets you ready for a Mother’s Day meal

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.
For more information: oliviasgettysburg.com/
Stuffed Lobster Tail
fresh 1/2lb Rock Lobster stuffed w our crab imperial and baked to a perfect golden brown.
Served along w shrimp scampi, mashed potatoes & steamed broccoli
Lobster, shrimp & crab Scampi
Fresh seafood tossed and sautéed along w julienned zucchini, mushrooms, & cherry tomatoes all drenched in our delicious garlic infused scampi sauce and served over angel hair pasta.
Cocktails:
Fun cocktails to make w lemonade!
Lavender lemonade sangria
Rose wine
Deep Eddy's lemon vodka
Lemonade
Fresh lemons
Lavender citrus simple syrup
Add all ingredients over ice and shake vigorously. And freshly sliced lemon wheels for garnish.
May also be made pitcher or punch bowl style for your summertime gatherings
Grapefruit zinger
Deep Eddys grapefruit vodka
Lemonade
Freshly sliced lemons, grapefruits, & limes Mix all ingredients over ice. Shake vigorously. Add freshly sliced citrus wheels for garnish