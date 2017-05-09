× Police investigating money stolen from Shippensburg Little League

SHIPPENSBURG, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating an incident in which someone stole money from Shippensburg Little League.

On either May 7 or 8, an unknown individual kicked in the doors to two concession stands belonging to Shippensburg Little League and stole money.

On May 8, a member of the Little League checked on the concessions and found that the doors had been kicked open and money missing.

However, the money was stored at a certain location, meaning that the individual taking the money must have been aware of Little League procedure of where the money is stored.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Shippensburg Police Department.